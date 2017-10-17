3 Vehicle Crash Results in at Least One Injury in Putnam County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night. The crime took place at around 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of 5th Avenue at the R.C. Carryout Tavern. According to dispatchers, a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money while being armed. There is no word on suspects or arrests at this time. Huntington Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded after a vehicle struck Fruth Pharmacy in Teays Valley this afternoon.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
