BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Shawnee Park Shawnee Park

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday.

According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar.

Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham says that the donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for the upcoming park.

RELATED STORY: Lease Agreement Approved to Allow Shawnee Park to Develop into Sports Complex

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations

    Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-10-18 01:21:04 GMT
    WAVY TVWAVY TV
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents?  It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents?  It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...

  • BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex

    BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-10-17 22:13:09 GMT
    Shawnee ParkShawnee Park
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...

  • Man admits fatally shooting daughter over lack of 'respect'

    Man admits fatally shooting daughter over lack of 'respect'

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:42:24 GMT
    (Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP)(Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP)
    CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...
    CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • 5-year-old boy’s grave marker ‘repossessed…like a car’ after dispute

    5-year-old boy’s grave marker ‘repossessed…like a car’ after dispute

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:20:11 GMT
    HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...
    HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...

  • Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown

    Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:09:21 GMT
    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...
    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.