Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations WAVY TV VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn't want birthday presents? It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. "I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing," Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...

BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex Shawnee Park KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...

Man admits fatally shooting daughter over lack of 'respect' (Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP) CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...

Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida Courtesy WFLA POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. "That's the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff's office," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Operation No Tricks, No Treats" started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

5-year-old boy's grave marker 'repossessed…like a car' after dispute HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son's grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that's just not true. Now the child's grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. "This is my lowest point," mother Crystal Leatherman said. "He doesn't care." It's been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...

Three roofers stop working to stand for national anthem at nearby high school WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...

California becomes first to allow gender-neutral birth certificate © MGN Online SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins. According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than "F" or "M" on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon. Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender...

Woman caught stealing cement pavers threatens to sue for back injury PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey. Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle. The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway...

Researchers discover vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi security Researchers discover vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi security Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device. Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.