Police Responding to Armed Robbery in Huntington

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night.

The crime took place at around 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of 5th Avenue at the R.C. Carryout Tavern.

According to dispatchers, a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money while being armed.

Huntington Police say the man was armed with a machete and was wearing a mask.

There is no word on suspects or arrests at this time.

Huntington Police is investigating the crime.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

