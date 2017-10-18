Pursuit in Charleston ends in one arrest

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida Courtesy WFLA POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. "That's the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff's office," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Operation No Tricks, No Treats" started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

5-year-old boy's grave marker 'repossessed…like a car' after dispute HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son's grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that's just not true. Now the child's grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. "This is my lowest point," mother Crystal Leatherman said. "He doesn't care." It's been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...

Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...

Man admits fatally shooting daughter over lack of 'respect' (Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP) CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...

325-pound woman charged with killing girl by sitting on her PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment. Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, The Pensacola News Journal reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office report identified Posey as the girl's cousin. Paramedics and deputies responded to the family's Pensacola home following a 911 call Saturday. Posey told...

California becomes first to allow gender-neutral birth certificate © MGN Online SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins. According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than "F" or "M" on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon. Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender...

House Approves Tax Exemption for WV Veterans; But Not All Seniors House votes to exempt retired military benefits from state income tax. Day two of the West Virginia Special Session proved contentious. A bill to get rid of state income taxes for military veterans was on the table, but then there was lobbying to cut incomes taxes on all social security recipients, too. "I think it's a wonderful idea because senior citizens are on limited income," said Patricia Snead, a senior citizen. "I think this would enable a lot of seniors to enjoy their remaining days with a better quality of life," said Bill...

Three roofers stop working to stand for national anthem at nearby high school WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...