Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

According to a press release, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash involving one fatality. The driver was 38-year-old Charles E. Broyles III of Dayton. We're told Broyles was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. According to the press release he was also impaired.
The crash happened October 17, 2017 around 8:00 P.M. along State Route 554 in Gallia County.
The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
 

