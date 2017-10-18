Truck goes through front of Huntington, WV overnight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Truck goes through front of Huntington, WV overnight

HUNTINGTON, WV -

The front of a Mattress Warehouse on Route 60 in Huntington is smashed in. Emergency dispatchers tell 13News that a Dodge Ram pickup crashed into the front glass of the store around 3:45 a.m.

The driver was not hurt.

Huntington Police are handling the crash investigation.

