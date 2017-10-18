US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for

President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would fully legalize fireworks.
The Latest on the release of an American woman, her husband and their three children after being held for years by a group with ties to the Taliban.
Officials say a West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical center intentionally skewed patient data to reduce both the reported wait times and the volume of patients.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
