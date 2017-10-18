Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family

Posted: Updated:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue.

“Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family.

The project is the brainchild of local girl Allison Mary, who recently painted a pumpkin blue with a yellow bow, with the idea of displaying similar ones throughout Craig’s neighborhood.

WNYHeroes will be making the first $1,500 donation, and are looking for donations from other local businesses and organizations.

Donations ca be dropped off at the WNYHeroes office at 8205 Main St. Suite 1 in Williamsville.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St, in Clarence.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family

    Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:34:49 GMT

    CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the...

    CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the...

  • BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex

    BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-10-18 03:12:06 GMT
    Shawnee ParkShawnee Park

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...

  • Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations

    Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-10-18 01:21:04 GMT
    WAVY TVWAVY TV
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents?  It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents?  It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • Pursuit in Charleston ends in one arrest

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-10-18 07:37:51 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

    Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-10-18 08:17:59 GMT

    The crash remains under investigation.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.