Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the...
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...