Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher.
“She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take the swats Mom'”
Decker said when her son got home she noticed him limping up the stairs, and when she asked him to show her what was wrong, she noticed dark bruises on him.
“He pulled his pants down and I immediately started crying,” Decker said. “I spank my children but I would never hurt them the way he was hurt.”
The Roosevelt ISD Superintendent, Dallas Grimes gave a statement:
Corporal punishment has been approved by the Roosevelt ISD Board of Trustees as an appropriate disciplinary consequence for Code of Conduct violations. Corporal punishment is an option all parents/guardians have the option of opting out of at any time Parents/guardians verbally authorize their consent immediately prior to the punishment being administered each time it is used. The school district has investigated the concerns to determine if policy and procedures were followed. At this time Roosevelt ISD is confident all policies and procedures were adhered to in this situation.”
Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-10-18 13:23:57 GMT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:22:00 GMT
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Police were investigating claims of "terroristic threats" at Scott High School this morning. 13 News has received reports that a student made a threatening post on social media. Troopers say that one student was arrested. Their identity has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Police were investigating claims of "terroristic threats" at Scott High School this morning. 13 News has received reports that a student made a threatening post on social media. Troopers say that one student was arrested. Their identity has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:09:21 GMT
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...
Monday, October 16 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:58:24 GMT
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One inmate has been found after escaping in Jackson County Sunday. According to a release, on Sunday, the Jackson County Correctional Facility had an escape of Nathan A. Christman, 26. Christman was being held on a probation violation. The escape was reported as a door malfunction and the inmate walked away. After the investigation was completed, the door did not malfunction. Personnel from Aramark, who handle the food preparation service, did not ...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One inmate has been found after escaping in Jackson County Sunday. According to a release, on Sunday, the Jackson County Correctional Facility had an escape of Nathan A. Christman, 26. Christman was being held on a probation violation. The escape was reported as a door malfunction and the inmate walked away. After the investigation was completed, the door did not malfunction. Personnel from Aramark, who handle the food preparation service, did not ...
Sunday, October 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-10-15 23:25:31 GMT
Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening. The incident took place in the 300 block of 8th avenue. The call came in Shortly before 6:30 p.m. 1 male patient was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening. The incident took place in the 300 block of 8th avenue. The call came in Shortly before 6:30 p.m. 1 male patient was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, October 15 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-15 17:28:54 GMT
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
Courtesy WFLA
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:20:11 GMT
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:09:21 GMT
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-10-17 16:44:39 GMT
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment. Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, The Pensacola News Journal reported. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report identified Posey as the girl’s cousin. Paramedics and deputies responded to the family’s Pensacola home following a 911 call Saturday. Posey told...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment. Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, The Pensacola News Journal reported. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report identified Posey as the girl’s cousin. Paramedics and deputies responded to the family’s Pensacola home following a 911 call Saturday. Posey told...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:42:24 GMT
(Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP)
CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...
CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...
SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins. According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than “F” or “M” on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon. Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender...
SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins. According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than “F” or “M” on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon. Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-10-17 18:18:34 GMT
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138