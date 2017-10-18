BREAKING: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Baltimore Area Business Park Shootin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Baltimore Area Business Park Shooting

Posted: Updated:

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Five people have been shot and three of them are dead after a shooting in Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office says.

Emmorton Business Park is just south of the I-95 interchange with Route 24.

Police are still looking for a suspect, 37-year-old Radee Prince. He is believed to be in black GMC Acadia with Delaware plates PC064273. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

ORIGINAL:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. Emmorton Business Park is just south of the I-95 interchange with Route 24.

Authorities are reporting that there are multiple injuries and are asking people to avoid the area.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports that police are searching for a red Dodge Charger with Delaware plates in relation to the shooting.

A R.E. Michel Company employee, Larry, tells WJZ that three customers are in lockdown in their building. From there, they can see five or six police cars. He says the whole area is roped off and a SWAT team was walking around the industrial park with rifles. He was told authorities were looking for active shooter on the loose and to stay in building.

He believes the shooting happened at Advanced Granite Solutions, but didn’t hear any gunfire himself.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Baltimore Area Business Park Shooting

    BREAKING: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Baltimore Area Business Park Shooting

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:17:20 GMT

    BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) - 3 are confirmed dead and at least 5 others are injured after a shooting broke out at Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. According to CBS-affiliate WJZ, police have identified 37-year-old Radee Prince, and say he is considered armed and dangerous. The HCSO say all the victims appear to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions. Just before 9 a.m., Radeed entered the business and opened fir...

    BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) - 3 are confirmed dead and at least 5 others are injured after a shooting broke out at Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. According to CBS-affiliate WJZ, police have identified 37-year-old Radee Prince, and say he is considered armed and dangerous. The HCSO say all the victims appear to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions. Just before 9 a.m., Radeed entered the business and opened fir...

  • Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far

    Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-10-18 13:23:57 GMT
    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...

  • Pursuit in Charleston ends in one arrest

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-10-18 07:37:51 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • Pursuit in Charleston ends in one arrest

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-10-18 07:37:51 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far

    Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-10-18 13:23:57 GMT
    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.