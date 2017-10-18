VP Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

VP Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years.

He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores, previously said he had been courted to run for the district, which covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus.

As the vice president's brother, he is likely the hands-down favorite to win in the overwhelmingly Republican district. He has a famous name, owns an antique business in the area and even bears a striking resemblance to his brother, with a close-cropped head of white hair.

It's likely he will also be able to tap into the same fundraising network his brother enjoyed in the state - if not nationally.

Bob Grand, a major Republican fundraiser and powerbroker in Indiana politics, previously told the AP that Greg Pence would be an ideal candidate.

"He's a community leader, he's been involved in this community, he's obviously got good name ID. I think all those things are positive," Grand said in June when Greg Pence's name was first floated as a possibility.

Greg Pence lives in Columbus, Indiana. That's the same town the family grew up in after the Pence's father, Edward, relocated from Chicago and later built a gas station empire.

Greg Pence eventually took over the company, Kiel Brothers Oil Co., from his father. But the business, which operated a chain of convenience stores under the name Tobacco Road, went bankrupt under Greg Pence's watch in 2004.

That wiped out more than $673,000 of Mike Pence's net worth, according to Pence's 2006 tax filings, which he has publicly released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • VP Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress

    VP Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-10-18 17:38:43 GMT
    Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
    By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco...
    By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco...

  • 2-year-old denied kidney transplant because father violated probation

    2-year-old denied kidney transplant because father violated probation

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-10-18 17:24:20 GMT
    ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won’t perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ...
    ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won’t perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ...

  • Oklahoma school adopts policy expecting all to stand for anthem

    Oklahoma school adopts policy expecting all to stand for anthem

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:21:02 GMT
    STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The policy adopted by the school board says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student...
    STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The policy adopted by the school board says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • Pursuit in Charleston ends in one arrest

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-10-18 07:37:51 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far

    Mom says Texas school’s corporal punishment went too far

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-10-18 13:23:57 GMT
    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.