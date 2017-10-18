4 Arrested on Felony Drug Charges After DUI Checkpoint - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4 Arrested on Felony Drug Charges After DUI Checkpoint

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Four people from eastern Kentucky have been arrested with felony drug charges after a DUI checkpoint in Wayne County.

According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department Road Officers conducted a DUI Checkpoint at the intersection of US Route 52 and Cedar Run Road in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County.

Sheriff Thompson says that multiple citations were written as well as a stop that yielded 30.7 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of over $4,500.00.

Sheriff Thompson says that four people from the Inez, KY area are facing felony drug charges.

The investigation revealed that they had purchased the crystal methamphetamine in Columbus and were on their way back to the Inez, KY area for distribution.

Those people are Thomas Osburne, Amanda Kirk, Cara Mills and William Mills, Jr. Osburne is facing charges of Conspiracy to Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Pseudoephedrine in an Altered State. Mills, Kirk and W. Mills will be charged with Conspiracy and Aiding and Abetting.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department Drug Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the case. 

