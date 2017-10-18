Colorado teen killed young siblings to be alone, police say Colorado teen killed young siblings to be alone, police say COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounding his father in Colorado told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house, documents say. Officers called to the home early Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Officers tried to save the children, who later died at a hospital. The father, J... COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounding his father in Colorado told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house, documents say. Officers called to the home early Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Officers tried to save the children, who later died at a hospital. The father, J...

4 Arrested on Felony Drug Charges After DUI Checkpoint WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Four people from eastern Kentucky have been arrested with felony drug charges after a DUI checkpoint in Wayne County. According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department Road Officers conducted a DUI Checkpoint at the intersection of US Route 52 and Cedar Run Road in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson says that multiple citations were written as well as a stop that yielded 30.7 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street ...

Man Arrested for Distributing Heroin Near School Putnam County Sheriff's Department PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Special Enforcement Unit and the Mason County Special Investigation Unit arrested a man for distributing heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. D'Arius C. Franklin, of Point Pleasant, was arrested in Quail Court Buffalo WV on Mason County Warrants for two counts of Distributing Heroin within 1000 feet of a School and Delivery of Heroin.

BREAKING: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Baltimore Area Business Park Shooting BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) - 3 are confirmed dead and at least 5 others are injured after a shooting broke out at Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. According to CBS-affiliate WJZ, police have identified 37-year-old Radee Prince, and say he is considered armed and dangerous. The HCSO say all the victims appear to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions. Just before 9 a.m., Radeed entered the business and opened fir...

Mom says Texas school's corporal punishment went too far LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. "She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats," Decker said. "Gianni told me he didn't want to go to ISS, he said, 'I'll take ...

Pursuit in Charleston ends in one arrest Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

Student arrested for "terroristic threats" at Boone County school BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Police were investigating claims of "terroristic threats" at Scott High School this morning. 13 News has received reports that a student made a threatening post on social media. Troopers say that one student was arrested. Their identity has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...