Nitro considers plan to hold property owners responsible for pro - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nitro considers plan to hold property owners responsible for problem houses

Posted: Updated:
NITRO, WV -

The City of Nitro is planning to crack down on problem houses by holding property owners accountable. 

This week Nitro council members passed the first reading of an amendment that would fine property owners if a residence is being used for prostitution, illegal gambling or drug trafficking. 

Mayor Dave Casebolt said he hopes the move will send a powerful message. 

"I think the message we are wanting to send is if you are getting ready to rent a piece of property you better do some background checks. Unfortunately a lot of people are aware this is going on but there is no punishment for it," Casebolt said. 

Casebolt said those problem houses are also a drain on city resources especially the police department. The amendment will be up for second reading at the next council meeting. 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.