Nitro considers plan to hold property owners responsible for problem houses

The City of Nitro is planning to crack down on problem houses by holding property owners accountable.

This week Nitro council members passed the first reading of an amendment that would fine property owners if a residence is being used for prostitution, illegal gambling or drug trafficking.

Mayor Dave Casebolt said he hopes the move will send a powerful message.

"I think the message we are wanting to send is if you are getting ready to rent a piece of property you better do some background checks. Unfortunately a lot of people are aware this is going on but there is no punishment for it," Casebolt said.

Casebolt said those problem houses are also a drain on city resources especially the police department. The amendment will be up for second reading at the next council meeting.