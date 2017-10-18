More News More>>

Discovery Channel revives ‘American Chopper’ after 5 years Discovery Channel revives ‘American Chopper’ after 5 years ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio... ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...

84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown WANE FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco... FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

VP Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress VP Mike Pence's brother plans to run for Congress Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco... By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco...

2-year-old denied kidney transplant because father violated probation 2-year-old denied kidney transplant because father violated probation ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won’t perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ... ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won’t perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ...

Oklahoma school adopts policy expecting all to stand for anthem Oklahoma school adopts policy expecting all to stand for anthem STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The policy adopted by the school board says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student... STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The policy adopted by the school board says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student...

Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family Blue pumpkins will honor Officer, gather donations for family CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the... CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the...

BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex BrickStreet Donates $1 Million for Upcoming Shawnee Park Complex Shawnee Park KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...

Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations Instead of birthday gifts, young boy is asking for pet donations WAVY TV VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents? It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe... VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents? It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...