Discovery Channel revives ‘American Chopper’ after 5 years

ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...
WANE
FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco...
ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won’t perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ...
STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The policy adopted by the school board says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student...
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue. “Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family. The project is the...
Shawnee Park
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The largest cash donation ever made to a Kanawha County facility was announced Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper, BrickStreet Insurance is donating $1 million to the Shawnee Park sports complex, set to be built in Dunbar. Dunbar Mayor says the $1-mil donation from BrickStreet will mean big things for Shawnee Park. Hear from him tonight @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) October 17, 2017 Dunbar Mayor Bill...
WAVY TV
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever heard of a 9-year-old who doesn’t want birthday presents? It may sound strange, since most kids want gifts. However, 9-year-old Jedi Sanford says instead of getting birthday gifts, he wants to help some four-legged friends. A cat adoption ignited a fire in the 9-year-old on a mission. “I went to the shelter and all those animals were in a little cage full of about nothing,” Jedi said. The idea came to him whe...
(Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP)
CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room. Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour's death last year...
WANE
FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
Courtesy WFLA
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Roosevelt ISD mother, Michelle Decker, is speaking out against the school district after she said the assistant principal used excessive force when disciplining her fifth grade son with corporal punishment after he talked back to a teacher. “She said Gianni has two choices, he can either go to ISS for three days or he can get three swats,” Decker said. “Gianni told me he didn’t want to go to ISS, he said, ‘I’ll take ...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...
