Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child’s grave m - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child’s grave marker repossessed

Posted: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia.

“He repossessed it, like it was a car,” Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year.

The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that added to the cost of the stone.

After the story began to spread, Shoaf said he made a terrible mistake and released this statement to WBTV:

“We’d like very much so to return the grave marker back to Woodlawn Cemetery and give our appreciation to the media for helping us get this resolved, that the family would not owe us anything, we will mark their bill paid in full,” Shoaf said. “We waive all expenses from the Leatherman family. If there are any charges to be paid to the cemetery to have this reinstalled, we will pay all expenses for doing that, and we’re sorry this has happened.”

Shoaf continued, “In hindsight, it was a big mistake to have the cemetery remove it, we see it now, but we do offer the family our condolence, and forgiveness … we hope they forgive us. It has hurt everybody involved, and we hope they have it in their heart to forgive us for it. Our prayers are with the family, and we hope we can be friends down the road.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year

    Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:54:04 GMT
    CigaretteCigarette
    MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...
    MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...

  • Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child’s grave marker repossessed

    Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child’s grave marker repossessed

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:18:23 GMT
    CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. “He repossessed it, like it was a car,” Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...
    CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. “He repossessed it, like it was a car,” Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...

  • Discovery Channel revives ‘American Chopper’ after 5 years

    Discovery Channel revives ‘American Chopper’ after 5 years

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-18 22:36:05 GMT
    ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...
    ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
    WANEWANE
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:17:18 GMT

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.