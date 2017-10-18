West Virginia Special Session Complete; Governor Declares Victory

Road Bonds pass 54 counties YES; 1 NO; three related bills also pass.

"We're on our way. We're on our way!" said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

Governor Justice gathered with lawmakers and business leaders, to mark the end of the special session. The well-known high school basketball coach was presented with a ball for 60 legislative wins and only one defeat in the last two weeks.

"We had Democrats and we had Republicans and we had independents, all stepping forward, participating in the conversations and the net-net, is look what we've got," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Governor was referring to the Road Bond Referendum and three related bills, that are aimed and fixing hundreds of state roads and creating thousands of jobs. The support was bipartisan.

"To make sure that West Virginia employees are hired to do those jobs to build roads here throughout the state," said State Sen. Greg Boso, (R) Nicholas

"Obviously one of the big issues with the road bond, was employing state workers," said Del. William Hartman, (D) Randolph.

Lawmakers also reached across the aisle to eliminate state income taxes on retired military veterans.

"I am 100-percent for for giving veterans no taxes on their personal income," said Del. Jeff Eldridge, (D) Lincoln.

"We shouldn't be taxing income tax on veterans pensions," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

A similar tax cut for Social security recipients failed.

"Now that the legislative session is over, the Governor and legislative leaders say they will be willing to look at cutting state income taxes for social security recipients, but that will simply have to wait until January," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.