Charleston Man Pleads Guilty for Stealing Items from UC and Sell - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty for Stealing Items from UC and Selling Them

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man caught stealing items from the campus of the University of Charleston and selling them on Amazon pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.

Adam St. Clair, 30, entered his guilty plea to mail fraud.

According to a release, between the summer of 2014 and approximately the fall of 2015, St. Clair secretly entered locked offices and rooms in buildings on the campus of the University of Charleston without permission or authority.

He then stole textbooks and other items from inside those offices.

St. Clair maintained an account with Amazon to offer textbooks, electronic equipment, and other goods he had stolen from the University of Charleston campus for sale over the internet.

St. Clair had a page on Amazon’s website that he named “Robin Hood Literature.” As a seller of merchandise on Amazon, St. Clair certified that he had the legal right to sell the items advertised on his site.

When someone would order a textbook from the site, St. Clair mailed the order to the customer. On one occasion in August of 2015, an employee of the University of Charleston ordered and received a textbook that had been stolen from her. St. Clair received over $6,000 for selling the stolen merchandise, and, as part of his plea agreement, agreed to pay $6,271 in restitution.

St. Clair faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on January 10, 2018.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, and the University of Charleston Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Charleston Man Pleads Guilty for Stealing Items from UC and Selling Them

    Charleston Man Pleads Guilty for Stealing Items from UC and Selling Them

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-10-19 01:43:30 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man caught stealing items from the campus of the University of Charleston and selling them on Amazon pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adam St. Clair, 30, entered his guilty plea to mail fraud. According to a release, between the summer of 2014 and approximately the fall of 2015, St. Clair secretly entered locked offices and rooms in buildings on the campus of the University of Charleston without permi...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man caught stealing items from the campus of the University of Charleston and selling them on Amazon pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adam St. Clair, 30, entered his guilty plea to mail fraud. According to a release, between the summer of 2014 and approximately the fall of 2015, St. Clair secretly entered locked offices and rooms in buildings on the campus of the University of Charleston without permi...

  • Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:17:18 GMT

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

  • Colorado teen killed young siblings to be alone, police say

    Colorado teen killed young siblings to be alone, police say

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-10-18 20:54:36 GMT
    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounding his father in Colorado told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house, documents say. Officers called to the home early Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Officers tried to save the children, who later died at a hospital. The father, J...
    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounding his father in Colorado told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house, documents say. Officers called to the home early Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Officers tried to save the children, who later died at a hospital. The father, J...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
    WANEWANE
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:17:18 GMT

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.