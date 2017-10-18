WV AG Alerts Consumers of Spike in IRS Scam Calls

More News More>>

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a recent spike in Internal Revenue Service scam calls, perhaps related to the recent, Oct. 16, filing deadline for those who sought an extension in April. The scam typically starts with a phone call indicating the IRS will arrest the consumer if he or she refuses to follow instructions. Similar calls claim to represent the U.S. Treasury Department, legal affairs and other gro...

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. "He repossessed it, like it was a car," Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...

ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — "American Chopper" will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested "several" alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. "Although we did not reco...

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco...

ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won't perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ...

STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are "expected" to stand during the national anthem with no "gestures of demonstration or protest." The policy adopted by the school board says it isn't intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student...