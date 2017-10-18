Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina.

Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu.

She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles.

Ms. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office.

Post 73 was assisted at the scene by Nile Volunteer Fire Departments, Nile Squad 1.

Lucas was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.