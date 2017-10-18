4 Injured, Road Closed After Kanawha County Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 4 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection.

Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured.

It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time.

Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene.

Kanawha County EMS, Frame Fire, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.