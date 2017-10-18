5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night. The crime took place at around 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of 5th Avenue at the R.C. Carryout Tavern. According to dispatchers, a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money while being armed. There is no word on suspects or arrests at this time. Huntington Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night. The crime took place at around 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of 5th Avenue at the R.C. Carryout Tavern. According to dispatchers, a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money while being armed. There is no word on suspects or arrests at this time. Huntington Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
Doris Payne, at 87, has stolen about $2 million in jewels over the last six decades.
Doris Payne, at 87, has stolen about $2 million in jewels over the last six decades.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.