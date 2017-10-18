5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection.

Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and five people are injured, including one child.

Responders are describing the injuries as moderate to severe, but no fatalities are reported.

Witnesses say a Chevy Camaro was passing a vehicle on a double-yellow-lined section of Frame Road at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle struck another vehicle head on. One of the vehicles impacted ended up over a hillside on a creek bank.

Frame Road was closed while crews worked the scene, but traffic is now being flagged through the area.

Kanawha County EMS, Frame Fire, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

    5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:53:50 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

  • Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

    Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-19 01:23:29 GMT
    SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...
    SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

  • Murder Suspect Arrested in Boone County

    Murder Suspect Arrested in Boone County

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:06:26 GMT

    BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

    BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
    WANEWANE
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

  • Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
    Courtesy WFLACourtesy WFLA
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

  • Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:17:18 GMT

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.