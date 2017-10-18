5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection.

Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and five people are injured, including one child.

Responders are describing the injuries as moderate to severe, but no fatalities are reported.

Witnesses say a Chevy Camaro was passing a vehicle on a double-yellow-lined section of Frame Road at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle struck another vehicle head on. One of the vehicles impacted ended up over a hillside on a creek bank.

Frame Road was closed while crews worked the scene, but traffic is now being flagged through the area.

Kanawha County EMS, Frame Fire, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.