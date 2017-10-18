Domestic Violence Victim Empowered by Sharing Story

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this week the YWCA is celebrating a Week Without Violence. This comes as dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. As survivors are empowered to their story online, the YWCA hosted a rally on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston, to raise awareness for the cause. 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 5 men in West Virginia are victims of domestic violence.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this week the YWCA is celebrating a Week Without Violence. This comes as dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. As survivors are empowered to their story online, the YWCA hosted a rally on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston, to raise awareness for the cause. 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 5 men in West Virginia are victims of domestic violence.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
There is a new light coming to the city of Ashland, Kentucky, and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come.
There is a new light coming to the city of Ashland, Kentucky, and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.
According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
They invited all of West Virginia to come and see this new bridge and it's balance between engineering, architecture, and nature.
They invited all of West Virginia to come and see this new bridge and it's balance between engineering, architecture, and nature.