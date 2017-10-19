Kentucky taking applications for roles in hemp program

Kentucky agriculture officials say the application period has opened for people wanting to participate next year in the state's hemp research pilot program.
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would fully legalize fireworks.
The Latest on the release of an American woman, her husband and their three children after being held for years by a group with ties to the Taliban.
Officials say a West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical center intentionally skewed patient data to reduce both the reported wait times and the volume of patients.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...
Doris Payne, at 87, has stolen about $2 million in jewels over the last six decades.
