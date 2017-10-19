Police officer rescues kitten, raccoon found cuddling in dumpster

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown WANE FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested "several" alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. "Although we did not reco...

Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year Cigarette MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...

Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida Courtesy WFLA POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. "That's the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff's office," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Operation No Tricks, No Treats" started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child's grave marker repossessed CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. "He repossessed it, like it was a car," Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...

McDowell County man arrested for being married to two women at the same time MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...