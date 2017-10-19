Police officer rescues kitten, raccoon found cuddling in dumpster

A police officer discovered two unlikely companions in a dumpster – a kitten and a baby raccoon.
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...
Doris Payne, at 87, has stolen about $2 million in jewels over the last six decades.
