Man answering knock at door shot and killed in Ohio

Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in Ohio.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people were arrested in Ashton yesterday after police found heroin while executing a search warrant. According to the Mason County Sheriff's Department, police searched a home in the Regina Lane area of Ashton. Police arrested occupants Thomas Glover, 33, of Ashton, Stella Turner, 34, of Ashton, and Deshawn Gadson,19, of Detroit, MI. All suspects were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Heroin). They are curren...
Witnesses said the man heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times.
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at an Ohio elementary school.
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Special Enforcement Unit and the Mason County Special Investigation Unit arrested a man for distributing heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. D'Arius C. Franklin, of Point Pleasant, was arrested in Quail Court Buffalo WV on Mason County Warrants for two counts of Distributing Heroin within 1000 feet of a School and Delivery of Heroin.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) - 3 are confirmed dead and at least 5 others are injured after a shooting broke out at Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. According to CBS-affiliate WJZ, police have identified 37-year-old Radee Prince, and say he is considered armed and dangerous. The HCSO say all the victims appear to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions. Just before 9 a.m., Radeed entered the business and opened fir...
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at an Ohio elementary school.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman. McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint. The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another w...
Witnesses said the man heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times.
