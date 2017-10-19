Residents evacuated after apartment fire breaks out in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene in South Charleston after an apartment fire caused residents to evacuate the premises.

According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Colonial Park Apartments around 11 A.M. this morning.

Colonial Park Drive is shut down while the South Charleston Fire Department responds.

Crews at the scene tell 13 News that the apartment's inhabitants were evacuated due to heavy smoke.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

