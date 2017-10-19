Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: CBS News Photo Courtesy: CBS News

(WFLA) — A caring kindergartner is getting a lot of attention online for an act of kindness.

When five-year-old Sunshine realized some of her friends didn’t have money to buy milk at snack time, she broke out her piggy bank.

When she told her grandmother the reason she was counting out her money, Grandma Jackie was touched.

According to Grandma Jackie’s Facebook post, Sunshine said her friend’s mom doesn’t have any milk money so she wanted to share her own.

Sunshine was saving up for her first snowmobile. But, that will come in time.

For now, she’s spending her money on a cause close to her heart.

The story went viral online and now she and her grandmother are taking that gesture to the next level.

Sunshine and her grandmother have a go fund me page for the “Milk Money Mission.”

As of this morning, they’ve raised more than $9,000 passing their original $5,000 goal.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk

    Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk

    Thursday, October 19 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-10-19 16:57:47 GMT

    A caring kindergartner is getting a lot of attention online for an act of kindness.

    A caring kindergartner is getting a lot of attention online for an act of kindness.

  • WV AG Alerts Consumers of Spike in IRS Scam Calls

    WV AG Alerts Consumers of Spike in IRS Scam Calls

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:53:42 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a recent spike in Internal Revenue Service scam calls, perhaps related to the recent, Oct. 16, filing deadline for those who sought an extension in April.   The scam typically starts with a phone call indicating the IRS will arrest the consumer if he or she refuses to follow instructions. Similar calls claim to represent the U.S. Treasury Department, legal affairs and other gro...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a recent spike in Internal Revenue Service scam calls, perhaps related to the recent, Oct. 16, filing deadline for those who sought an extension in April.   The scam typically starts with a phone call indicating the IRS will arrest the consumer if he or she refuses to follow instructions. Similar calls claim to represent the U.S. Treasury Department, legal affairs and other gro...

  • Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year

    Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:54:04 GMT
    CigaretteCigarette
    MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...
    MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
    WANEWANE
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

  • Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

    Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-19 01:23:29 GMT
    SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...
    SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

  • 5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

    5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:53:50 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.