Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk

Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:53:42 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a recent spike in Internal Revenue Service scam calls, perhaps related to the recent, Oct. 16, filing deadline for those who sought an extension in April. The scam typically starts with a phone call indicating the IRS will arrest the consumer if he or she refuses to follow instructions. Similar calls claim to represent the U.S. Treasury Department, legal affairs and other gro...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:54:04 GMT
Cigarette
MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:18:23 GMT
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. “He repossessed it, like it was a car,” Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-18 22:36:05 GMT
ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — “American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
WANE
FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-10-18 17:38:43 GMT
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years. He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that was obtained by The Associated Press. Greg Pence, who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-10-18 17:24:20 GMT
ATLANTA — A.J. Burgess was born a month too soon without a working kidney, WGCL-TV reports, and his father Anthony Dickerson is a 110 percent match for an organ donation. But surgeons at Emory Hospital in Atlanta won’t perform the operation because Dickerson served time in prison for violating probation. Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give ...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:21:02 GMT
STUART, Okla. (AP) – A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The policy adopted by the school board says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country. The policy says student...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
WANE
FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-19 01:23:29 GMT
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:53:50 GMT
MGN Online
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
Thursday, October 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-10-19 14:01:05 GMT
Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.
Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:54:04 GMT
Cigarette
MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...
Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:32:37 GMT
Courtesy WFLA
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...
Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 00:18:23 GMT
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. “He repossessed it, like it was a car,” Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...
