Whiskey Barrel Company Bringing More than 100 Jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An announcement was made by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) at the State Capitol on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 that could mean big money for the Mountain State.

The Great Barrel Company will be coming to White Sulphur Springs and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.

The company says they are investing $27 million to bring the company to West Virginia, and they say they will have an annual economic impact of $50 million.

The Great Barrel Company say they will break ground on the facility in 2018 and expect to make their first barrels in 2019.

They say they will produce around 700 barrels per day. They will make barrels from white oak timber, which means there will also be an increase in the timbering industry.

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority is giving the company $6 million to help with startup.

The Bourbon and Whiskey Industry is growing by around seven percent per year.