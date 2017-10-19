Pit bull wrongly blamed for killing livestock set free

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — A pit bull named Hank that was wrongfully blamed for killing livestock last year is now free.

KIRO-TV reports that a Thurston County judge on Wednesday voided a Lewis County euthanasia order and ordered that Hank be released to his adoptive Centralia, Washington family.

Even though witnesses said the pit bull that killed the livestock was not Hank, a Lewis County judge ruled Hank a dangerous dog and directed he be put down.

Hank’s owners have been fighting in court for five months and finally won on Wednesday.

Owner Jann Propp-Estimo said: “It feels wonderful! It’s like I can’t tell you how great it is!”

The family said they planned to spoil Hank.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html