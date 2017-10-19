Pit bull wrongly blamed for killing livestock set free

A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
A pit bull named Hank that was wrongfully blamed for killing livestock last year is now free.
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in Ohio.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people were arrested in Ashton yesterday after police found heroin while executing a search warrant. According to the Mason County Sheriff's Department, police searched a home in the Regina Lane area of Ashton. Police arrested occupants Thomas Glover, 33, of Ashton, Stella Turner, 34, of Ashton, and Deshawn Gadson,19, of Detroit, MI. All suspects were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Heroin). They are curren...
Witnesses said the man heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times.
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at an Ohio elementary school.
Police say a West Virginia Taco Bell worker sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.
