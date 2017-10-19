Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted"

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown WANE FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco... FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms... SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash 5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

UPDATE: Truck driver involved in I-77 crash that killed family of 4 now facing charges UPDATE: 4 Dead in Major Crash on I-77 Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22. Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.

Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year Cigarette MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni... MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...