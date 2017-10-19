Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted" - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted"

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges:

  • Bail Jumping, 1st Degree
  • Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree

Kerr is a repeated felony offender.

If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 606-298-2828.

