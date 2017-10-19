Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night! - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night!

Posted: Updated:

(WKRG) — You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye.

Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky tonight, you’ll be able to see the planet according to NASA. 

Uranus will reach opposition says NASA, which means that the planet will be directly opposite from the sun which brings it closer to Earth and makes it brighter than normal.

NASA says Uranus should be visible all night long and that its blue-green color is unmistakable.

“It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye — and for sure in binoculars,” NASA says.

Now if you need help finding the planet, National Geographic says that you can start looking in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces, the fish.

“Scan the constellation carefully, and look for a tiny blue-green disk to pop out against the background of fainter stars.”

Now, remember if it is cloudy or you’re near a bright city, it may be better to head out of town to catch a glimpse of Uranus.

