Chlorine leak at Ohio preschool's pool sends children to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A chlorine leak at an Ohio child care center's swimming pool has sent five children to the hospital.

Fire officials in Toledo say the five preschool students were in the water when the leak was discovered Thursday morning.

Two adults also are being treated. Seven other children were treated at the child care and family center.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital weren't immediately available.

Toledo's fire chief says the leak came from a tank used to treat the swimming pool at the Catholic Club.

