More Good Economic News for West Virginia

They were applauding at the West Virginia State Capitol for the fourth time in as many weeks. The reason, a new company is coming to the Mountain State. West Virginia Great Barrel Company will be building a new manufacturing plant near White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County.

"The big picture is 50 million dollars of economic impact according to the Marshall University study that was prepared," said Tom Crabtree, of the West Virginia Great Barrel Company.

West Virginia Great Barrel will be making white oak barrels for the bourbon and whiskey distilling industries, and will employ approximately 150 people, making 700 barrels per day. After last year's devastating floods in West Virginia, this is welcome news in hard-hit White Sulphur Springs.

"Well I mean there's no question it's going to provide lots of jobs, lots of good paying jobs. And it's just one more result of the flood, how we are in White Sulphur Springs. We are building. We're getting better all the time."

The company picked West Virginia, because it has a lot of timber. That's an industry the Governor pushed during the campaign.

"We're changing that landscape. And these people right behind me are saying today, we're going to take our timber and be able to put people to work harvesting our timber, and bring it to us where manufacturing jobs are going to be," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The latest economic news comes on the heels of the Toyota, and Hino expansions in West Virginia, and passage of the road bonds.

"Groundbreaking for the barrel factory in White Sulphur Springs will take place in early 2018, with first production of barrels in 2019," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.