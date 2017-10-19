Confederate named elementary school changes to Obama - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Confederate named elementary school changes to Obama

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy’s only president and will instead be named for the first African-American president of the United States.

Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis.

In a move proposed by parents, the school with 98 percent African-American enrollment will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year. The PTA president announced the planned change at a school board meeting Tuesday.

State rankings show the magnet school is the top academic performer of all elementary and middle schools in Mississippi.

The name change comes as leaders of the school district in Mississippi’s capital city are reconsidering Confederate names on three campuses.

About 96 percent of students in Jackson Public Schools are African-American.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Confederate named elementary school changes to Obama

    Confederate named elementary school changes to Obama

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:15:55 GMT

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy’s only president and will instead be named for the first African-American president of the United States. Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis. In a move proposed by parents, the school with 98 percent African-American enrollment will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year. The PTA president announced the pl...

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy’s only president and will instead be named for the first African-American president of the United States. Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis. In a move proposed by parents, the school with 98 percent African-American enrollment will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year. The PTA president announced the pl...

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat Times

    2017 Trick or Treat Times

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:31:45 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night!

    Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night!

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-10-19 20:13:33 GMT

    You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye. Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky tonight, you’ll be able to see the planet according to NASA. 

    You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye. Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky tonight, you’ll be able to see the planet according to NASA. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
    WANEWANE
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

  • Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

    Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-19 01:23:29 GMT
    SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...
    SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

  • UPDATE: Truck driver involved in I-77 crash that killed family of 4 now facing charges

    UPDATE: 4 Dead in Major Crash on I-77

    Thursday, October 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-10-19 14:01:05 GMT

    Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane.  Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.

    Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane.  Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.