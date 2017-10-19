More News More>>

Confederate named elementary school changes to Obama Confederate named elementary school changes to Obama JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy's only president and will instead be named for the first African-American president of the United States. Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis. In a move proposed by parents, the school with 98 percent African-American enrollment will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year. The PTA president announced the pl...

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat Times 2017 Trick or Treat Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night! Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night! You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye. Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky tonight, you'll be able to see the planet according to NASA.

WV AG Alerts Consumers of Spike in IRS Scam Calls WV AG Alerts Consumers of Spike in IRS Scam Calls CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a recent spike in Internal Revenue Service scam calls, perhaps related to the recent, Oct. 16, filing deadline for those who sought an extension in April. The scam typically starts with a phone call indicating the IRS will arrest the consumer if he or she refuses to follow instructions. Similar calls claim to represent the U.S. Treasury Department, legal affairs and other gro...

Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year Cigarette MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas. The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health. They have received numerous complaints concerni...

Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child's grave marker repossessed Monument company apologizes, pays expenses after child's grave marker repossessed CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina monument company is apologizing after it repossessed the grave marker of a 5-year-old boy who died of leukemia. "He repossessed it, like it was a car," Crystal Leatherman told WBTV about the owner of the monument company who repossessed the marker of her son, Jake, who died last year. The owner, J.C. Shoaf, said the couple did pay for the marker in full at the beginning, but they made changes that add...

Discovery Channel revives 'American Chopper' after 5 years Discovery Channel revives 'American Chopper' after 5 years ORANGE COUNTY, NY (AP) — "American Chopper" will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended. The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients. Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relatio...

84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown 84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown WANE FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested "several" alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. "Although we did not reco...