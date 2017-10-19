One Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carter County.

According to Kentucky State Police, a two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile marker 170 on I-64, not far from Grayson.

Troopers say that the fatality is the only injury to report from the accident.

Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at mile marker 172, which is the US-60 exit.

Troopers estimate that the road will reopen sometime around 8:30 p.m.

