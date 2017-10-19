Pedestrian Struck On Washington St East - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Struck On Washington St East

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Dispatchers confirm a pedestrian has been struck by a SUV in the 1600 Block of Washington St of Charleston.

Dispatchers also say that the victim is being treated by medics due to heavy bleeding from the nose.

Charleston Fire and Police Departments are responding.

We will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

