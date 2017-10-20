Crews responding to fire in Dunbar

Stay with 13 News for the latest.
A chlorine leak at an Ohio child care center's swimming pool has sent five children to the hospital.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene in South Charleston after an apartment fire caused residents to evacuate the premises. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Colonial Park Apartments around 11 A.M. this morning. Colonial Park Drive is shut down while the South Charleston Fire Department responds. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye. Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky tonight, you’ll be able to see the planet according to NASA.
Witnesses said the man heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy’s only president and will instead be named for the first African-American president of the United States. Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis. In a move proposed by parents, the school with 98 percent African-American enrollment will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year. The PTA president announced the pl...
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in Ohio.
