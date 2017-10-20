Crews responding to fire in Dunbar

Pedestrian Struck On Washington St East Pedestrian Struck On Washington St East Dispatchers confirm a pedestrian has been struck by a SUV in the 1600 Block of Washington St of Charleston. Dispatchers also say that the victim is being treated by medics due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Charleston Fire and Police Departments are responding. We will update with he latest information as it becomes available. Dispatchers confirm a pedestrian has been struck by a SUV in the 1600 Block of Washington St of Charleston. Dispatchers also say that the victim is being treated by medics due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Charleston Fire and Police Departments are responding. We will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

One Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Carter County CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carter County. According to Kentucky State Police, a two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile marker 170 on I-64, not far from Grayson. Troopers say that the fatality is the only injury to report from the accident. Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at mile marker 172, which is the US-60 exit. Troopers estimate that the road will r...

Residents evacuated after apartment fire breaks out in South Charleston SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene in South Charleston after an apartment fire caused residents to evacuate the premises. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Colonial Park Apartments around 11 A.M. this morning. Colonial Park Drive is shut down while the South Charleston Fire Department responds. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

5 Injured, Including 1 Child After Kanawha County Crash MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...

Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

Murder Suspect Arrested in Boone County BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.