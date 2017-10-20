Crews responding to fire in Dunbar - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews responding to fire in Dunbar

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a home on the 1300 block of Myers Avenue caught fire around 3:45 Friday morning. The home is just across the street from Dunbar Intermediate School. Myers Avenue is shutdown as crews work to battle the flames.

Dunbar and South Charleston Fire Departments are on scene, along with South Charleston Police.
No word on if the home is occupied or abandoned.
