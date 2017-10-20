West Virginia court reinstates terrorism charge - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia court reinstates terrorism charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's top court has reinstated a terrorism charge against a school custodian accused of threatening to get a gun and shoot people in the school if his workload was increased.

The Supreme Court says Brooke County Judge Ronald Wilson wrongly dismissed the indictment against Floyd Ference for threatening to commit a terrorist act.

The police complaint alleged Ference, based on statements from two other custodians, made the threat at Wellsburg Middle School on Sept. 1, 2016.

The judge ruled that it didn't constitute a terrorist threat by legal definition "aimed at the civilian population as a whole" or directed at a branch or level of government.

The top court says it qualifies since the school is part of the government and the threat was against "unspecified others."

    The Supreme Court of West Virginia has reinstated a terrorism charge against a school custodian accused of threatening to get a gun and shoot people in the school if his workload was increased.

    A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:27:37 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:02:42 GMT
    MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges: Bail Jumping, 1st Degree Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree Kerr is a repeated felony offender. If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County ...
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:29:34 GMT
    FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...
    Thursday, October 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-10-19 14:01:05 GMT

    Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane.  Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.

