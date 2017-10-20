Man accused of choking woman over iPad passcode

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted" MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges: Bail Jumping, 1st Degree Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree Kerr is a repeated felony offender. If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County ...

84 children found, 120 traffickers captured in sex trafficking takedown FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested "several" alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. "Although we did not reco...

UPDATE: Truck driver involved in I-77 crash that killed family of 4 now facing charges Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.

Person Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Huntington Identified HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...

Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night! You read that right, Uranus will be visible to the naked eye. Get a good giggle in, but if you look up in the night sky tonight, you'll be able to see the planet according to NASA.

Teenager Killed in Scioto County Crash SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a crash in Scioto County. On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at just before 1 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on US-52 at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina. Kylie Sue Lucas, 18, of Winchester, OH was traveling west on US 52 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles. Ms...

Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. "That's the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff's office," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Operation No Tricks, No Treats" started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...