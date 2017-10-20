Car Strikes Semi Head-on in Double Fatal Accident in Putnam Coun - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Car Strikes Semi Head-on in Double Fatal Accident in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a silver Pontiac traveling south crossed over into the northbound lane of US Route 35 and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Both men in the Pontiac were killed.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says that no identification was located on either person.

The PCSO is working to confirm the tentative identification of the men who died. They believe the men are employed at a Mexican restaurant in the area.

Both deceased males were transported to the medical examiner’s office. Impaired driving is the suspected cause of the accident.

US Route 35 was closed for around three hours, but it is currently reopened.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

