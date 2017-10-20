PREVIEW: The Christening of the USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams

Patrick Simon is on special assignment covering the christening of the USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams in San Diego with Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams.
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 4/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 4/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 3/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 3/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 2/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 2/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Here are some resources if you are looking for help:
Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.
Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane. Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.
US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
The U.S. Marshal’s are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man believed to be traveling with a wanted rape and murder suspect.
