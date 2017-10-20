Family sues natural healing center after Ohio man's death - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Family sues natural healing center after Ohio man's death

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.

Family members say in a lawsuit filed this week that the center's owner led the 64-year-old Toledo man who died in May to believe she was a licensed naturopathic doctor.

But the family's attorney says Charmaine Bassett had no legitimate training and made bogus claims about being certified in holistic treatment methods.

The attorney says Bassett didn't directly treat Ted Grachek in the weeks before he died but instructed employees how to handle his illness.

An attorney who has represented Bassett in the past but hasn't yet been retained in the lawsuit says it seems clear Grachek consciously sought treatment at the healing center.

  • Family sues natural healing center after Ohio man's death

    Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.

  • Charleston postal worker admits stealing meth package

    A former Charleston postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.

  • Man accused of choking woman over iPad passcode

    Friday, October 20 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-20 14:38:38 GMT

    Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.

  • Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:06:12 GMT

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

  • 10 elementary students had mouths duct taped by substitute

    Friday, October 20 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-10-20 14:18:56 GMT

    Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.

  • Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted"

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:02:42 GMT
    MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges: Bail Jumping, 1st Degree Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree Kerr is a repeated felony offender. If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County ...
