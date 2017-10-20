Police: Newborn's dad sold heroin in hospital maternity ward

A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.

A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.

A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.

A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The attorney for a 72-year-old Florida man who was convicted in a tax scheme is using obesity to try to keep his client out of prison. Curtis Fallgatter wrote in a court filing on Monday that Stephen Donaldson Sr. doesn’t have an average man’s life expectancy because he’s 5-foot-9 and weighs 273 pounds (124 kilograms). For that reason, the attorney wrote, it’s not right to make him serve 6 years and four months in prison. Fallgatter wr...