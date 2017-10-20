Police: Newborn's dad sold heroin in hospital maternity ward - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Newborn's dad sold heroin in hospital maternity ward

GREENSBURG, PA (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
    
Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward.
    
Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and paraphernalia. The occupants told police they had just bought the drugs from Hulse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital.
    
Police say they went to the maternity room and confronted Hulse, who acknowledged selling the drugs and who had heroin in his pocket.
    
Police say Hulse's girlfriend, the baby's mother, told them she didn't know about the drug deals.
    
Online court records don't list a defense attorney.
    
