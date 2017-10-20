Special Session the Focus on Sunday's "Inside West Virginia Politics"

It was a two-day Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature that lasted, exactly two days. Past sessions have dragged on at taxpayer expense. It's an issue we will explore this Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics," with legislative leaders.

"I think that maybe there was more work done on the front end, to get consensus. I think the items put on the call were items that were things that generally Democrats and Republicans could both support," said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Minority Whip.

Three of the bills passed by lawmakers related to the recently passed road bond referendum, with the goal of getting most of those jobs filled by West Virginians. The Governor submitted the bills after 73 percent of voters said yes to the road bonds. It marked a big change after some nasty legislative battles this past spring.

"We did have some bumps; and we did have some sputtering, but the people spoke. The people stood up and spoke," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

Two other bills of significance passed. Retired veterans will be exempt from state income tax, and developers will get millions in tax credits, to restore historic building around the Mountain State. Some legislative leaders gave the Special Session a grade of A-plus.

"Right now West Virginia is at a great place economically, in terms of our progress. We're looking forward. We've been in terrible scenarios in the past, and we've just come through a very difficult time, but we're on the march forward, Mark," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"By all accounts it was a whirlwind two-day special legislative session. We'll have the highlights Sunday on 'Inside West Virginia Politics,'" said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.