Police: Man plunged into Ohio River to flee traffic stop - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man plunged into Ohio River to flee traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.

Wheeling Police Department spokesman Philip Stahl tells The Intelligencer that officers stopped a car for a burned-out taillight Thursday afternoon.

Stahl says 24-year-old Dwayne Conaway Jr., who wasn't driving, left the vehicle, fled on foot and jumped into an Ohio River back channel.

Bridgeport Police Officer Michael Duplaga said Conaway was very compliant on the other riverbank. He was taken to Belmont County Jail in Ohio to await extradition to West Virginia.

Police say a warrant for Conaway's arrest was issued earlier Thursday connected to an attempted gas station robbery Sunday in Warwood, West Virginia. Nothing was stolen.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:06:12 GMT

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

  • 10 elementary students had mouths duct taped by substitute

    10 elementary students had mouths duct taped by substitute

    Friday, October 20 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-10-20 14:18:56 GMT

    Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.

    Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.

  • Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted"

    Deputies searching for Martin County's "Most Wanted"

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:02:42 GMT
    MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges: Bail Jumping, 1st Degree Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree Kerr is a repeated felony offender. If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County ...
    MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges: Bail Jumping, 1st Degree Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree Kerr is a repeated felony offender. If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.