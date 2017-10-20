Police: Man plunged into Ohio River to flee traffic stop

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.

Wheeling Police Department spokesman Philip Stahl tells The Intelligencer that officers stopped a car for a burned-out taillight Thursday afternoon.

Stahl says 24-year-old Dwayne Conaway Jr., who wasn't driving, left the vehicle, fled on foot and jumped into an Ohio River back channel.

Bridgeport Police Officer Michael Duplaga said Conaway was very compliant on the other riverbank. He was taken to Belmont County Jail in Ohio to await extradition to West Virginia.

Police say a warrant for Conaway's arrest was issued earlier Thursday connected to an attempted gas station robbery Sunday in Warwood, West Virginia. Nothing was stolen.

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net

