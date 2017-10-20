Hallmark releases its 2017 Christmas movie lineup - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Hallmark releases its 2017 Christmas movie lineup

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A woman buys mistletoes at a stall on the christmas market in the main pedestrian street on December 7, 2013 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away.

The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30.

This year’s lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure as-well-as Hallmark Christmas movie newcomer Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

As if it couldn’t get any more wholesome, Candace Cameron Bure brings along her Full House (now Fuller House) co-stars Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin to star and the movies this season.  The trio will also host the Countdown to Christmas Preview Special Sunday, October 22 at 10/9c.

Here’s a full list of the new movies you can expect to watch this year:

  • MARRY ME AT CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Oct. 28, 8/7c
    Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan
  • CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL OF ICE
    Premieres: Nov. 4, 8/7c
  • THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS PRESENT (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Starring: Sam Page, Tara Holt
    Premieres Saturday, November 4th at 9/8c
  • MISS CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 5, 8/7c
    Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas
  • CHRISTMAS IN THE AIR (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres Sunday, November 5th at 9/8c
    Stars: Catherine Bell, Eric Close
  • THE SWEETEST CHRISTMAS 
    Premieres: Nov. 11, 8/7c
    Stars: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams
  • A SONG FOR CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Starring: Rebecca Tobin and Kevin McGarry
    Premieres: Saturday, November 11th 9/8c
  • ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 12, 8/7c
    Stars: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega
  • ENGAGING FATHER CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter and Wendie Malick
    Premieres: Sunday, November 12th 9/8c
  • COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 18, 8/7c
    Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
  • CHRISTMAS HOMECOMING (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, November 18th 9/8c
    Starring: Julie Benz and Michael Shanks
  • A GIFT TO REMEMBER
    Premieres: Nov. 19, 8/7c
    Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford
  • A BRAMBLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Sunday, November 19th 9/8c
    Starring: Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones, Teryl Rothery
  • THE MISTLETOE INN
    Premieres: Nov. 23, 8/7c
    Stars: Alicia Witt, David Alpay, Casey Manderson
  • FINDING SANTA
    Premieres: Nov. 24, 8/7c
    Stars: Jodie Sweetin
  • THE CHRISTMAS TRAIN 
    Premieres: Saturday November 25th, 8/7c
    Stars: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
  • SWITCHED FOR CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 26, 8/7c
    Stars: Candace Cameron Bure
  • A JOYOUS CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Sunday, November 26th 9/8c
  • CHRISTMAS IN EVERGREEN
    Premieres: Dec. 2, 8/7c
    Starring Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, and Teddy Sears
  • CHRISTMAS IN ANGEL FALLS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, December 2nd 9/8c
    Stars: Rachel Boston, Paul Greene
  • CHRISTMAS AT HOLLY LODGE
    Premieres: Dec. 3, 8/7c
    Starring: Alison Sweeney
  • THE MAGICAL CHISTMAS ORNAMENTS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Dec. 3, 9/8c
  • CHRISTMAS ENCORE
    Premieres: Dec. 9, 8/7c
    Stars: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott
  • THE CHRISTMAS COTTAGE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, December 9th 9/8c
  • THE CHRISTMAS SHOP
    Premieres: Dec. 10, 8/7c
  • KAREN KINGSBURY’S MAGGIE’S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Sunday, December 10th 9/8c
  • FATHER CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Dec. 16, 8/7c
  • UNBRIDLED LOVE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, December 16th 9/8c
  • CHRISTMAS CONNECTION
    Premieres: Dec. 17, 8/7c
  • REINDEER GAMES (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Dec. 17, 9/7c
  • CHRISTMAS GETAWAY
    Premieres: Dec. 23, 9/8c
  • WHEN CALLS THE HEART: THE CHRISTMAS WISHING TREE
    Premieres: Dec. 25, 8/7c
    Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith
  • A ROYAL NEW YEAR’S EVE
    Premieres: Dec. 30, 8/7c

Remember, these are just the new movies. Old favorites will play 24/7 starting October 28th on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

