Pets may be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning

With colder temperatures coming soon many people will be using heaters or moving their outdoor pets into a garage to keep warm.

But with that comes the danger for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Most people have heard that carbon monoxide can be deadly for people but veterinarians warn it can also put your dogs and cats are risk.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a concern in a house fire but in many other scenarios as well.

"When generators or heaters are not working properly and they give off carbon monoxide and in addition to that often times people will put their pets in a garage and they'll leave the car running so after a short amount of time in that situation the animal in the garage will be overcome with those fumes," explained Veterinarian Dr. Allison Dascoli at Cross Lanes Veterinary Hospital in Cross Lanes, WV.

Some signs that your pet is at risk include sleepiness, cherry red coloring on the nostrils, lips and gums, difficulty breathing and lack of coordination.

If you suspect your pet may have carbon monoxide poisoning get them to fresh air fast, call your veterinarian and call the pet poison control hotline at 1-888-426-4435.