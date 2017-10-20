Look up to see the Orionids meteor shower tonight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Look up to see the Orionids meteor shower tonight

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend! Are you ready for it? The Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight across the sky.

The moon is barely past its “New” phase. This means there won’t be much light pollution away from the city lights. The shower will be visible both Friday and Saturday night.

“If you can get away from city lights tonight, our weather should cooperate for watching these meteors. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s around midnight with mostly clear skies,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

For best viewing, look towards the southern sky after 1:30 AM tonight. From a dark site, you should be able to see 20-30 meteors an hour.

This event happens every year as the Earth moves through a debris field from Halley’s Comet.

But due to the new moon phase, viewing will likely be extra special with less natural light pollution.

If you miss this meteor shower, there’s still some great news, you can catch the Leonids in November and the Geminds in December.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Look up to see the Orionids meteor shower tonight

    Look up to see the Orionids meteor shower tonight

    Friday, October 20 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-10-21 00:57:13 GMT
    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend! Are you ready for it? The Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight across the sky. The moon is barely past its “New” phase. This means there won’t be much light pollution away from the city lights. The shower will be visible both Friday and Saturday night. “If you can get away from city lights tonight, our weather should cooperate for watching these meteors. Temperatures will be in the mid...
    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend! Are you ready for it? The Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight across the sky. The moon is barely past its “New” phase. This means there won’t be much light pollution away from the city lights. The shower will be visible both Friday and Saturday night. “If you can get away from city lights tonight, our weather should cooperate for watching these meteors. Temperatures will be in the mid...

  • Hallmark releases its 2017 Christmas movie lineup

    Hallmark releases its 2017 Christmas movie lineup

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:48:45 GMT
    A woman buys mistletoes at a stall on the christmas market in the main pedestrian street on December 7, 2013 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)A woman buys mistletoes at a stall on the christmas market in the main pedestrian street on December 7, 2013 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away. The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30. This year’s lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabe...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away. The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30. This year’s lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabe...

  • US: Laptops in checked bags pose fire, explosion risk

    US: Laptops in checked bags pose fire, explosion risk

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:52:08 GMT
    PixabayPixabay
    By JOAN LOWY Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government is urging the world airline community to ban large, personal electronic devices like laptops from checked luggage because of the potential for a catastrophic fire. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a paper filed recently with a U.N. agency that its tests show that when a laptop's rechargeable lithium-ion battery overheats in close proximity to an aerosol spray can, it can cause an explosion capable of disa...
    By JOAN LOWY Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government is urging the world airline community to ban large, personal electronic devices like laptops from checked luggage because of the potential for a catastrophic fire. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a paper filed recently with a U.N. agency that its tests show that when a laptop's rechargeable lithium-ion battery overheats in close proximity to an aerosol spray can, it can cause an explosion capable of disa...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:06:12 GMT

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

  • 10 elementary students had mouths duct taped by substitute

    10 elementary students had mouths duct taped by substitute

    Friday, October 20 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-10-20 14:18:56 GMT

    Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.

    Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.

  • Middle School Student Flown to Hospital After Sustaining Injury in Football Game

    Middle School Student Flown to Hospital After Sustaining Injury in Football Game

    Friday, October 20 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-10-20 18:53:00 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A Mountaineer Middle School student was flown to the hospital after sustaining an injury during a football game Thursday night, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

    A Mountaineer Middle School student was flown to the hospital after sustaining an injury during a football game Thursday night, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.