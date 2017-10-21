Company ordered to detail burned Parkerburg warehouse inventory

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.

The Department of Environmental Protection tells Intercontinental Export Import Inc. to immediately provide the inventory and within 10 days submit plans for complying with its environmental permits, including proof of proper disposal.

The DEP also has ordered detailed inventories at other sites owned by associated companies and payment of a $60,622 penalty under a previous settlement.

The 420,000-foot (130,000-meter) warehouse property is owned by Intercontinental based in Columbia, which says it buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.

A company representative, Somil Desai, says they've been working on site with local officials.

UPDATE:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Two volunteer fire chiefs wrote a letter to the West Virginia fire marshal in July 2008 warning about the potential for a major fire at warehouses, one of which has now been burning for days.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Washington Bottom Fire Chief K.C. Linder and Lubeck Fire Chief Mark Stewart sent the letter after Lubeck firefighters then had issues accessing a fire at the Parkersburg warehouse.



More than 40 fire stations from Ohio and West Virginia have responded to the blaze at the old Ames Tool Plant. Crews were extinguishing hot spots Wednesday after the fire was put out Saturday.



Lawrence Messina, a state communications director, says the last fire marshal inspection of the warehouse was in 2008. Messina says an investigation into the most recent fire's cause remains ongoing.



UPDATE:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.



Justice on Tuesday toured the 420,000-foot warehouse owned by Intercontinental Export Import Inc., or IEI Plastics. According to its website, the company buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.



The main fire was put out Saturday. Officials have said it may take up to a week to fully extinguish hot spots. As smoke billowed around them, firefighters cleared debris as they worked their way through the warehouse.



Justice declared a state of emergency in Wood County Monday, allowing essential emergency resources to continue battling the fire.



On Twitter, Justice said "The state has stepped to the plate and on my watch we will make sure this situation gets handled properly for our people."

UPDATE:

Governor Jim Justice declared a State Of Emergency in Wood County due to the industrial fire that continues to burn at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV.

The Governor says that since the fire has not been extinguished and the poor air quality continues in the area, additional resources may be necessary to address the fire and conducting further pollutant testing.

"Multiple State Agencies have been involved in assisting Wood County since this terrible fire started on Saturday," said Gov. Justice. "We are committed to making sure this disaster continues to be addressed and therefore I am issuing this declaration so that essential emergency services continue without interruption," said Gov. Justice in a release.

The declaration will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is terminated or extended by a subsequent proclamation.

UPDATE:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Public schools were closed in a West Virginia county where a fire in an old warehouse continues to smolder.

Rain was forecast Monday in Parkersburg, where the former Ames tool plant caught fire on Saturday.

The weather forecast and concerns over smoke prompted officials to call off classes in Wood County. West Virginia University at Parkersburg also closed its main campus Monday.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Stewart told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that firefighters from 31 departments from West Virginia and Ohio responded. Officials said the main fire was put out Saturday but some hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported, although Camden Clark Hospital spokesman Roger Lockhart says a few people sought treatment for breathing issues due to the smoke.

ORIGINAL:

A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.

According to Wood County 911, the Ames Plant located in the 3800 block of Camden Ave in Parkersburg caught on fire at around 1 AM and has been of fire for several hours. There are several fire departments are on scene working this fire. At this time, no injuries are reported.

They say that heavy smoke is being carried across the surrounding areas, and will be visible for several miles in all directions.

People are strongly advised to stay inside or avoid the smoke from this fire, especially if you have respiratory issues.

Wood County 911 says that the following roads will be closed until further notice:

Broadway and Camden Ave

Olive and Camden Ave

Myrtle and Camden Ave

Due to the smoke from this fire, Wood County 911 is receiving several 911 calls. They are requesting that people verify that a structure is on fire before calling 911 so the departments do not have to leave the scene of the Ames Plant for a false structure fire call.

It is believed that this fire could continue to burn inside the building for one to two more days.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.